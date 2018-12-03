Video game releases: ‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate,’ ‘Just Cause 4,’ ‘Thronebreaker’ on console

‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate,’ Nintendo’s finale to a year that included ‘Pokemon: Let’s Go,’ ‘Bayonetta 1+2,’ ‘Octopath Traveller’ and a ‘Mario + Rabbids’ expansion. — Picture courtesy of Sora/Bandai Namco/Nintendo

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec 3 — Among the video game releases set for the week of December 3-7, 2018, Nintendo launches Super Smash Bros. Ultimate for the Switch; action sandbox Just Cause 4 leverages extreme weather conditions on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One; while The Witcher series card game adventure Thronebreaker arrives on PS4 and XBO, and both Path of Exile and PUBG make their PS4 debuts.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

For Nintendo Switch from December 7

Up to 8 players (32 in online tournaments) pick from 74 video game characters (most unlocked through progress) and do battle against each other or AI by pummelling each other out of over 100 stages in the latest in this cherished and typically idiosyncratic franchise.

Just Cause 4

For PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Windows PC from December 4

Parachute into South American state, home to a powerful mercenary militia that holds the secrets to the franchise hero’s lineage. Wild improvised action sequences are now enhanced by extremely savage snow, wind and rain storms.

Path of Exile

For PS4

A rather dark, very well-rated, free-to-play action game in the vein of the “Diablo” franchise that sees players wade into hordes of enemies across varied, well-realized environments. Different game modes allow for casual play, a one-life challenge, and temporary special events. Character skill development is famously elaborate with numerous branching paths. Previously released on PC (2013) and Xbox One (2017.)

Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales

For PS4, XBO from December 4

The Witcher 3 was hailed as a high watermark in the action adventure genre and, though that brought its trilogy to a close, this outing pivots into a card game fully blended into a narrative quest. Well received upon its early November PC release.

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds

For PS4 from December 7

Having spearheaded the last-person-standing Battle Royale genre, PUBG committed to a year’s exclusivity on Xbox One (PC and free mobile editions remained available). With rival Fortnite now well established, it arrives on PlayStation 4.

A very busy week in video game releases also sees worldwide editions of rhythm games Persona 3: Dancing in Moonlight, Persona 4: Dancing All Night and Persona 5: Dancing in Starlight (PS4), the PS4 launch of PC and Xbox One underwater explorer Subnautica, returning cult hits of yesteryear in The Last Remnant Remastered (PS4) and Katamari Damacy Reroll (Switch, PC), platform adventure Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom (PC, PS4, Switch, XBO), racing game Gear.Club Unlimited 2 (Switch) and retro-style dungeon crawl Aeon of Sands: The Trail (PC). — AFP-Relaxnews