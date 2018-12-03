Injured fireman Adib off life support machine for his heart, says Fire Dept

In the incident, which happened early last Tuesday morning, fireman Muhammad Adib was believed to have been attacked by a mob at the Sri Maha Mariamman temple site. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 3 ― Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim, the fireman who was seriously injured in the chaos at the Sri Maha Mariamman temple in USJ25, Subang Jaya, no longer needs a life support machine for his heart.

Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department director-general Datuk Muhammad Hamdan Wahid said, however, Muhammad Adib still needed a ventilator for his lungs.

“The doctor treating him told me that his (Muhammad Adib’s) heart was able to function on its own and the National Heart Institute (IJN) took him off the life support system for his heart at 11am yesterday.

“However, he is still categorised as being in critical but stable condition,” he told reporters when met at a charity football match between Selangor JBPM and Road Malaysia Celebrity (RMC) here yesterday.

The charity match was held as a sign of solidarity for Muhammad Adib and to collect funds to help the six firemen who drowned in Puchong last month.

Commenting on the temple issue, Mohamad Hamdan said police had recorded statements from eight firemen who were at the scene of the riot.

In the incident, which happened early last Tuesday morning, Muhammad Adib was believed to have been attacked by a mob at the temple site.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun had earlier stated that Muhammad Adib’s injuries were not due to being hit by fire truck which was reversing during the incident. ― Bernama