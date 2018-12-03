Road to the 2019 Oscars via Bifa, Annie, AFI, and European Film Awards

Actresses Emma Stone (left) and Olivia Colman at the Venice Film Festival, August 2018, for 'The Favourite' — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Dec 3 — Watch The Favourite stake its claim as future Hollywood royalty at the British Independent Film Awards, see which films are named as the year's best by the American Film Institute in their effective prediction of Best Picture Oscar category contenders, and see how well the European Film Awards line up with the Academy's Best Foreign Film shortlist, while nominees for the Golden Globes, Annie Awards, Critics Choice, and Writers Guild Awards are named during December 2018.

British Independent Film Awards (December 2, 2018)

This is one of those relatively rare occasions where the Bifas may end up overlapping with Hollywood galas, thanks to the status of regal drama The Favourite as a US and British co-production. It leads the field with 13 nominations, including those for Best Actress, Best Supporting Actress, and Best Feature.

Annie Awards nominations (December 3, 2018)

The last three winners of the Annie Awards' Best Animated Feature have all gone on to win the Oscar equivalent, and they've all been Disney or Pixar productions: Inside Out, Zootopia, and Coco. The Annies themselves take place February 2, 2019.

AFI Awards (December 4, 2018)

According to past precedent, the American Film Institute's annual top 10 list should be a fairly reliable indicator of which US-made films will be put forward for the Best Picture Oscar when the Academy releases its list on January 22, 2019.

Writers Guild of America nominations: TV also Graphic Animation, New Media, News, Promotional Writing, Radio (December 6, 2018)

Look for The Marvelous Mrs Maisel, The Americans, John Mulaney: Kid Gorgeous at Radio City and Black Mirror, the Primetime Emmys' writing award winners, to extend their runs with WGA nods. The WGAs are set for February 17, 2019.

Golden Globes nominations (December 6, 2018)

Film and TV nominations across some 25 total categories, with separate races for Drama and Musical/Comedy submissions. Film awards for best supporting actor, director, and actress are then considered partial indicators of Oscar chances, to varying degrees. The 76th Golden Globe Awards are set for January 9, 2019, with Seth Meyers hosting for the second year on the trot.

Critics Choice nominations for movie and TV (December 10, 2018)

A significant waypoint en route from September's Primetime Emmys to the Golden Globes in January 2019; accompanying nominations for best film, director, and actors and actresses can contribute toward Oscar momentum.

Screen Actors Guild nominations (December 12, 2018)

Acting wins at the Screen Actors Guild awards usually translate directly into Oscar glory with a high degree of certainty, as SAG members — Hollywood movie industry actors and actresses — are active participants in both voting pools.

European Film Awards (December 15, 2018)

This year's EFAs take place in Seville, Spain, where four of five contenders for its prestige award, Best Film, have also been submitted to the Academy Awards' Best Foreign Film category: Border, Cold War, Dogman and Girl; Happy as Lazzaro is the odd one out in terms of Oscar contention. The Academy's shortlist for Best Foreign Film is subsequently announced on December 17. — AFP-Relaxnews