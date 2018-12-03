Three reasons bike shorts will be 2019's fashion star

Fendi is just one of the fashion houses that sent cycling shorts down the runway for the spring/summer 2019 season. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, Dec 3 — Fashion fans take note — bike shorts are making a comeback. Love them or loathe them, these skin-tight shorts look set to be one of the key womenswear pieces of 2019. After being banished for several decades, this iconic 1980s garment looks set to land at all the major ready-to-wear brands from early next year, before becoming the star of the summer, both at the beach and about town. Still don’t believe us? Here’s a look at some of the evidence.

Fashion icons are already wearing them

If you’re looking for someone to blame for the bike shorts comeback, then Kim Kardashian is a good place to start. The star was snapped wearing cycling shorts all the way back in the first half of 2018 and, since then, she has rocked this sporty style on various occasions, whether with sneakers, heels or even thigh boots. A host of other celebrities quickly hopped on the trend, such as Kylie Jenner, Bella Hadid, Emily Ratajkowski and Chiara Ferragni. And with their millions of social media followers, these are influential people when it comes to style. Expect to see bike shorts make further headway in the fashion scene from early next year.

Star of the runways

While Virgil Abloh’s Off-White label was one of the first fashion houses to put cycling shorts in the spotlight, for spring/summer 2018, the sporty thigh-huggers caused a sensation at the recent Fashion Month, held in September for the spring/summer 2019 season. Fashion houses such as Roberto Cavalli, Blumarine, Fendi, Prada and Fila all sent bike shorts down the runway in various colors and prints, and they weren’t the only ones. As with many trends, ready-to-wear brands will be quick to follow suit, rolling out cycling shorts to the masses.

Sportswear + retro = winning combo

Fashion frequently takes inspiration from the wardrobes of the 1980s and 1990s — and even more so lately. This goes some way to explain why iconic garments from these decades, such as cycling shorts, keep making comebacks. On top of that, the major sportswear influence currently coursing through fashion — luxury fashion in particular — strengthens the case for bike shorts becoming one of the star pieces of the spring/summer 2019 season. It remains to be seen whether women will actually be willing to rock this unexpected trend. It may seem more WTF? than cutting-edge chic right now, but the case is certainly compelling. — AFP-Relaxnews