Reduce migration of younger generation to urban areas, says minister

Rural and Regional Development Minister Rina Harun speaks at a special press conference in Putrajaya June 27, 2018. — Picture by Azinuddin Ghazali

JASIN, Dec 2 — The migration of the younger generation to urban areas must be reduced to ensure they can play a role in developing rural areas, says Rural Development Minister Datuk Seri Rina Mohd Harun.

She said it was sad to see some of these younger generation finding themselves burdened with the high costs of living and ending up being among the city’s poor despite migrating in search of work and a better life.

“We can’t blame them for wanting a better life. We should create more job opportunities and improve the socio-economic standard in rural areas.

“Ultimately, this will create a sustainable rural area that can help the whole community,” she said when opening the 1000 Series Programme and the handing-over of the ‘Return to School’ donation packages to 300 beneficaries in Sungai Rimba here tonight.

For a start, Rina said her ministry would make sure that everyone living in rural areas would get to enjoy basic facilities, like electricity and water suppliy and roads.

“We have conducted studies and drawn up development plans for rural areas. Our focus now is to help the rural folks. Wish us success,” she said. — Bernama