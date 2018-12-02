AC Milan battle back to beat Parma, climb fourth

AC Milan's Ivorian midfielder Franck Kessie kicks and scores a penalty during the Italian Serie A football match between AC Milan and Parma at the San Siro stadium in Milan on December 2, 2018. — AFP pic

MILAN, Dec 2 — AC Milan got back to winning ways with second half goals from Patrick Cutrone and Franck Kessie sealing a come-from-behind 2-1 win over promoted Parma on today.

Gennaro Gattuso’s side fell 2-0 to Juventus and were held 1-1 by Lazio in their previous two league games but move fourth two points ahead of the Romans who travel to bottom club Chievo later on Sunday.

It was a hard-fought victory for Milan days after competing in the Europa League with a number of players missing including suspended Argentine forward Gonzalo Higuain.

“It’s an important victory and a great success,” said Cutrone. “It’s not easy to fight back for the win.”

Roberto Inglese nodded in his fourth goal this season for Parma five minutes after the break, off a corner but Milan pulled one back six minutes later with Cutrone volleying in.

Kessie slotted in Milan’s second from the spot on 71 minutes after Alessandro Bastoni was deemed after consultation with VAR to have handled the ball.

“It’s disappointing to come home with zero points despite having played a good match,” said Parma coach Roberto D’Aversa, whose side had come into the game on a run of consecutive wins.

Parma remain sixth and are now five points off AC Milan who occupy in the final Champions League berth.

Champions Juventus pulled 11 points clear on Saturday with a 3-0 win at Fiorentina, with Cristiano Ronaldo converting a penalty for his tenth goal in 14 games, to move joint top of the Serie A scores.

Later Sunday, Inter Milan, a point Napoli in third, will look to pile the pressure on Roma who have dropped to seventh.

Second-placed Napoli travel to Atalanta on Monday. — AFP