Abang Johari: Sarawak will not ‘beg’ from others

Sarawak Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari today said that the state government will not ‘beg from others’ money to finance its development. — Picture by Sulok Tawie

KUCHING, Dec 2 — Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari today said that the state government will not “beg from others” money to finance its development.

“I have always believed as a Muslim that when I come face to face with my creator, I will be asked what have I done for the people of Sarawak to give them a good life,” he said adding that God will also ask the same question to those who have not been fair to Sarawak.

Abang Johari said Sarawak in the last 55-years have always been left behind when it comes to development compared to other states.

“Sarawak is a big place and some administrators from across the South China Sea do not understand or realise how much more attention we should be given to enable us to catch up,” he said at the State Civil Service Excellence tonight.

Abang Johari said the state cannot afford to blame others or itself for all the shortcomings.

“We cannot hope that others will be nice to us and genuinely come to our aid.

“If we do that, we are making a big mistake and we don’t want to make such mistakes anymore,” he said.

Abang Johari said the change in the federal government has not made life easy for Sarawak when 315 Projek Mesra Rakyat were cancelled.

He said the state government will be taking over the shelved projects for the sake of the people who are hungry for development to come their way.

The chief minister said the state government is prepared to provide allocation to finance priority, high impact and people-centric projects.