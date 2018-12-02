M’sia bag second gold at world meet through Ang-Tun Ameerul Hakim

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 2 — There was more good news for the national tenpin bowling squad when Adrian Ang-Tun Ameerul Hakim Tun Hasnul Azam bagged the men’s doubles gold medal at the World Championships 2018 in Hong Kong tonight.

According to the championship website , the Malaysians defeated American opponents EJ Tackett-Andrew Anderson 433-370 in the final.

The Malaysians had earlier downed Canadians Dan MacLelland-Francois Lavoie 458-412 in the semi-finals.

Theirs was the second gold medal in as many days after Muhammad Rafiq Ismail became the first Malaysian to win the men’s singles title at the championships since 1979 when he defeated McLelland on Saturday.

Malaysia last won a gold medal at the Men’s World Championships 39 years ago through Allan Hooi, Edward Lim and J.B. Koo in the trios event. — Bernama