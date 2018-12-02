Exco: Selangor MB to hold meeting over temple crisis soon

Selangor Mentri Besar Amiruddin Shari is expected to meet with all those involved in the crisis on the transfer of the Sri Maha Mariamman Temple at USJ25, Subang Jaya in the near future to find the best solution. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 2 — Selangor Mentri Besar Amiruddin Shari is expected to meet with all those involved in the crisis on the transfer of the Sri Maha Mariamman Temple at USJ25, Subang Jaya in the near future to find the best solution.

Selangor Government executive councillor V. Ganabatirau said Cabinet members from the Indian community were also expected to participate in the meeting.

Met at Wisma Bernama here today, he said that the search for a solution found a dead end because the four parties involved had different stands on the new temple site.

“At the state level, we will not flout the High Court’s decision that the temple should be moved to a new location and now we have to face four different parties on this matter.

Ganabatirau, who is also Kota Kemuning assemblyman, said the state government should also undertake an in-depth study to form a committee at the central level which could address such issues effectively in the future.

“Based on the existing law, I recommend that a committee at the central government level be set up to oversee such issues, as in Selangor we have the Non-Islamic Affairs Committee. In fact, it is good too if a Hindu Endowment Board can be set up,” said Ganabatirau.

He said this when asked to comment on the temple’s land issue that sparked riots at the temple grounds early Monday and Tuesday and seriously injuring a firefighter.

As of today, police had detained 58 people to assist in investigations into the riot case. — Bernama