Zii Jia fails to grab second international title

Lee Zii Jia was the previous 2018 Taiwan Open winner. ― Picture via Twitter/BA_Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 2 — National men’s singles shuttler, Lee Zii Jia failed in his bid to secure his second international title after losing in the final match of the 2018 Korea Masters Badminton Tournament in Gwangju, South Korea, today.

Zii Jia, the 2018 Taiwan Open winner, put up a sizzling display against the top seed, Son Wan Ho of South Korea before he succumbed 16-21 and 11-21 in the tournament held at Gwangju Women’s University Stadium, according to Badminton World Federation (BWF) in their website;www.bwfworldtour.bwfbadminton.com.

It was a back-to-back defeat for Zii Jia, having lost to the same opponent in the 2018 Jakarta-Palembang Asian Games.

Meanwhile, national men’s doubles pair, top seeds Goh Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin Mohd Rumsani also faced a similar fate after suffering an unexpected loss (10-21 and 16-21), to Arjun M.R.-Reddy B. Sumeeth of India at the India International Open Challenge in Mumbai, India. — Bernama