Fama records RM6.33m sales at MAHA 2018

SERDANG, Dec 2 — The Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority (FAMA) succeeded in recording a sale of RM6.33 million via six segments it handled at the 2018 Malaysian Agriculture, Horticulture and Agro-Tourism Bazaar (MAHA) Show as of yesterday.

Its chairman Ismail Ishak said the Castle of Fruit segment recorded the highest sale at RM3.24 million with the purchase of almost a million saplings of numerous trees by visitors.

‘’This was followed by the Food Empire segment at RM2.2 million and Gerbang Food Truck, RM435,000.

‘’Meanwhile, the Coconut Street segment and Online Agrobazaar each recorded sales of RM247,000 and RM145,000,’’ he told a media conference at a FAMA/2018 MAHA Round Up Ceremony at D Hall, Malaysian Agriculture Exposition Park Serdang (MAEPS) here today.

According to Ismail, the Agromas Butique which sold Small and Medium Industries (IKS) products recorded a sale of over RM60,000.

Earlier, during the ceremony, Ismail handed over participatory certificates to 95 participants under the Food Empire segment.

2018 MAHA, which commenced on Nov 22, would end tonight at 10pm. — Bernama