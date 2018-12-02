Kremlin hopes Putin and Trump can hold talks before June next year

Trump and Putin had a very brief meeting on the sidelines of the G20 Summit. — Reuters pic

BUENOS AIRES, Dec 2 — The Kremlin hopes that US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin can meet and hold talks before a G20 summit in Japan in June next year, a Kremlin aide said on Saturday.

Trump cancelled a planned meeting with Putin at the G20 summit in Argentina this weekend citing unease over Russia’s Nov. 25 seizure of three Ukrainian navy ships and their crews.

Trump and Putin instead had a very brief meeting when they bumped into each other on the sidelines of the summit in Buenos Aires, but did not hold proper talks.

Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov told reporters he hoped it would be possible for the two leaders to meet properly before too long.

“Of course a new meeting is possible,” said Ushakov.

“Now we need to again have talks about preparing such a meeting.”

When asked where that meeting might happen, Ushakov cited a G20 summit in Osaka Japan in June next year as one option.

“But it seems to me that it’s very important for us and for them to find a way of meeting before then,” said Ushakov. — Reuters