Perkasa: Introduce special Act to protect Islam, Malay rulers

Perkasa president Datuk Ibrahim Ali gives a speech during the 9th Perkasa Annual General Assembly in Kuala Lumpur December 2, 2018. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 2 — Right wing Malay movement Perkasa has proposed that a special Act, namely the Insulting Islam and the Malay Rulers Act or abbreviated as the ‘Amir’ Act be enacted to prevent actions or attempts to threaten the peace and harmony of the country.

Perkasa president Datuk Ibrahim Ali said the law could be enacted with the consent of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong and the Malay Rulers.

“This new Act proposed by Perkasa is the same as the one (lese majeste Act) implemented in Thailand right now. Perkasa suggests that the Act has two sections, the first part provides for detention without trial and the second, open to prosecution in court as a criminal offence.

“The Amir Act... the concept is similar to the Internal Security Act (ISA) 1960 and imposing a five-time mandatory caning and a minimum of five years imprisonment,” he told a press conference after opening the 9th Annual General Meeting of Perkasa here, today.

Ibrahim said this punitive Act would act as a reminder and lesson to all parties not to touch on or insult the honour of Islam and the Malay Rulers, as the Malay Rulers are the head of Islam at state and federal levels.

Earlier, at noon, more than 100 Perkasa members had gathered peacefully for an hour at a hotel compound in Jalan Raja Alang here holdings placards and shouting ‘Allahu Akbar’. — Bernama