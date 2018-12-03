Marks and Spencer’s Christmas gift ideas for your foodie friends and family

The Classic Recipe Mince Pie and Ice Reindeer Biscuit available at Marks and Spencer. — Pictures courtesy of Marks and Spencer

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 3 — The countdown to Christmas has officially begun and if you’ve been thinking of treating your loved ones to some delectable food gifts to make the season brighter, pop in to Marks and Spencer.

With a variety of Christmas specialties from classic mince pies to festive-themed snacks, there’s something to ensure you impress everyone on your holiday list this year.

Christmas just wouldn’t be the same if there weren’t trays and trays of cookies to snack on and at M&S, these cookies are available in Christmas themed biscuit tins which make perfect gifts when visiting friends and family.

Too cute to resist would be the Ice Reindeer Biscuit, which are biscuits shaped as a face of a Christmas reindeer. There are plenty of butter shortbread options like the Santa Biscuit Tin, Soldier Tin or the Fairy Tin as well as the All Butter Shortbread Tin.

Some of the Christmas themed biscuit tins that are filled with delicious butter shortbread. — Pictures courtesy of Marks and Spencer

You might also want to treat your friends and family to the uniquely crafted Jaffa Cake Cocktail. Pour it straight from the bottle or add some chocolate syrup if you like it extra Jaffa — perfect to lift your spirits up! And for gifting, well there’s The Connoisseur Whisky Tasting Experience or The Connoisseur Gin Tasting Gift Experience which offers a collection of some of the finest whiskey and gin selections from M&S.

It isn’t really Christmas without mince pies so add a touch of festive spirit with M&S’s Classic Recipe of Mince Pie. Thought to bring good luck, the buttery pastries bursting with juicy minced fruit are bound to make Christmas even more magical. Let’s not forget another fruity classic, the 18 Months Matured, Vintage Christmas Pudding that comes in a luxuriously white ceramic bowl.

Clockwise from left: The Jaffa Cake Cocktail, The Connoisseur Whisky Tasting Experience and The Connoisseur Gin Tasting Gift Experience. — Pictures courtesy of Marks and Spencer

Choosing the perfect gift has never been easier and if the key to a person’s heart is through their stomach, then these Christmas food gifts from M&S will go down a treat. All Christmas products are subject to stock availability at selected M&S stores nationwide. For more details, visit M&S’s Facebook page.