Minister says Sabah defence assets to be increased

SANDAKAN, Dec 2 — Defence assets in Sabah will be increased according to allocation under Budget 2019, said Defence Minister Mohamad Sabu.

He said details on the matter would be reviewed from time to time, adding that allocation for the defence ministry would not be reduced so that current assets could be properly maintained.

“The assets which are already old will be replaced according to our capabilities,” he told reporters after the Sabah Amanah convention here today.

Meanwhile Mohamad said he took Sabah-related matters including security concerns and tourist safety seriously.

“There have been attempts (criminal elements) but with the joint security patrols involving Malaysia, Indonesia and the Philippines at the border, there are less threats now,” he said adding generally the Eastern Sabah Security Zone (ESSZone) had been peaceful. — Bernama