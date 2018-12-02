Zahid: Sarawak people will reject PPBM

Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi speaks during a press conference at PWTC, Kuala Lumpur December 2, 2018. — Picture by Azinuddin Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 2 — Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said that Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM), which was launched in Sarawak yesterday, would be rejected by voters in the state.

He said the “political taste” of Sarawakians is different than those in the Peninsular.

Zahid said this was the reason why Umno decided to not spread its influence in Sarawak as to respect the demands of the people there.

“I deeply respect the demands of the people in Sarawak. Especially the natives in Sarawak, because Sabah and Sarawak are a little unique when compared to the Peninsular.

“Definitely when Umno decided not to spread its wings in Sarawak, it is to respect the political taste of the people of Sarawak.

“The people of Sarawak, especially Sarawak natives will reject that party, because the truth is, they are closer to parties which take care of Sarawak especially,” Zahid said during a press conference at the Umno headquarters here.

Prime Minister and PPBM chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad had yesterday launched PPBM in Sarawak, at the Bintulu Civic Centre.

Sabah and Sarawak were previously considered to be Umno’s safe deposit, until its shocking defeat on May 9 this year.

Sabah was won by Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan), while Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PPBB) joined forces with three other Sarawak BN parties to form a new alliance called Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS), in the aftermath of the 14th general election.