MCA president: Party to push for dissolution of BN instead of leaving coalition

MCA president Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong speaks to reporters after party delegates passed a resolution to dissolve BN at MCA’s 65th AGM in Kuala Lumpur December 2, 2018. — Picture by Razak Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 2 — MCA today decided to push for the dissolution of the Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition instead of leaving the pact.

MCA president Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong said the decision to push for a resolution to dissolve the coalition was made after taking into account of the current political scenario in the country.

Earlier today, party delegates voted on a referendum to either remain or leave.

Wee said only one delegate opposed the dissolution.

This is MCA’s first AGM as an Opposition party since BN’s unprecedented defeat since the 14th general election on May 9. The coalition that once had 13 components has shrunk to just three.

MCA along with Umno and MIC were the founding members of the Alliance party since the country obtained independence from colonial British.

In 1973, the Alliance was replaced with the BN coalition we know of today.

MORE TO COME