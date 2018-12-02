Continuous rain expected in Terengganu, Kelantan, Pahang and Johor until tomorrow

A worker holding an umbrella crosses a flooded street brought about by heavy rain in Quanzhou province in this file picture taken on July 13, 2013. — Reuters pic

KUALA TERENGGANU, Dec 2 — The Malaysian Meteorological Department has issued a yellow-warning alert for Kelantan, Terengganu, Pahang and Johor following heavy rain, which is expected to last until tomorrow.

(A yellow warning means continuous rain is expected but will not be heavy throughout).

The department said in a statement today that the weather was expected to be more damp, especially in the east coast of the peninsula due to the monsoon trough position across the country and the easterly winds from the Western Pacific Ocean.

Meanwhile, Malaysian Civil Defence Force’s Terengganu director Lt. Col (PA) Che Adam A. Rahman, when contacted, said the water levels of rivers in the state were still not at the alert status although it had been raining since Nov 28. — Bernama