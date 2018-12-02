Police nab soldier over rape attempt in Sarawak

Police nab a soldier to help in investigation over an attempted rape at a shophouse in Batu Kawah yesterday. — Reuters pic

KUCHING, Dec 2 — Police nab a soldier to help in investigation over an attempted rape at a shophouse in Batu Kawah yesterday.

Padawan District Police chief Supt Aidil Boolhassan said the 25-year-old suspect was detained at 9.15 last night at the Eighth Mile, Penrissen Camp.

‘’Investigation revealed that the suspect was a friend of the would-be-victim’s housemate’s boyfriend. The suspect had entered the would-be-victim’s room, drunk and stark naked, when she was asleep.

‘’The victim woke up screaming when her hand was held but was punched in the face. A housemate, who heard her scream, rushed in and ordered the suspect to leave and was kicked by the suspect as he ran out,’’ he said in a statement here today. — Bernama