Ministry to fully utilise RM20m fund for promoting SMEs’ products

LABUAN, Dec 2 — The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs will fully utilise the RM20 million fund allocated to it for the promotion of small and medium enterprises’ (SMEs) products and the Buy Malaysian Products campaign nationwide.

Its Business Development Division Director, Ismainur Hadi Amat Bakeron, said the ministry would play a proactive role by strengthening efforts to be the “SMEs custodian” and facilitator for SME entrepreneurs in developing their products.

“The fund approved during the recent budget is also for the Buy Malaysian Products campaign, as we want to aggressively promote local products to Malaysians in general,” he told a press conference after closing the ministry’s annual Program Citarasa Malaysia at 24-hour supermarket D’ One Mart here today.

Ismainur said the ministry was redoubling efforts to dispel the negative perception among Malaysians that local products were of low quality.

He also said the ministry’s SME Product Development Programme aimed to develop SME entrepreneurs’ products to boost their competitiveness against international products as well as increase their sales revenue through attractive and trendy packaging.

Through this programme, the ministry would identify products that have the potential for permanent listings in hypermarkets but currently do not meet the standard set by such retailers.

On Program Citarasa Malaysia, Ismainur said a total of 253 SME entrepreneurs had participated in the programme since January this year at 13 venues nationwide.

“The programme has helped SME entrepreneurs to promote their products and increase sales revenue by more than 20 per cent,” he said.

Ismainur said the programme was introduced in 2003 with the objective of expanding opportunities for SME entrepreneurs to market their products to hypermarkets and supermarkets and raise consumer awareness on the existence of these products.

“It also aims to create a collaboration between entrepreneurs and hypermarkets/supermarkets,” he added. — Bernama