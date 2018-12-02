Muhyiddin: Cabinet withdraw moratorium on certain Acts over temple issue

Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said the — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

SUBANG JAYA, Dec 2 — The Cabinet has agreed to allow the police to use certain Acts that are under review to handle the rioting cases tomorrow and Tuesday at the Sri Maha Mariamman Temple, USJ 25, here.

Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said the Cabinet at its meeting on Friday decided to withdraw the moratorium on the Prevention of Crime Act (Amendment) 2017 (Poca), Prevention of Terrorism Act (Pota), Sedition Act 1948 and Security Offences Special Measures Act (Sosma).

“There is a moratorium on these Acts but in the current situation, considering what happened at the temple, they can be used by the police even though they are being thoroughly re-evaluated,” he told reporters after meeting police personnel on duty around the temple, today.

Muhyiddin, who arrived at 3.40pm, also met with the temple’s management to discuss the crisis.

Also present was Deputy Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Noor Rashid Ibrahim. — Bernama