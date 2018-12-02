Harimau Malaya can win in Bangkok if they maintain style of play

Syed Saddiq expressed confidence in Harimau Malaya's prospects.— Photo by Mohd Firdaus Abdul Latif

SEPANG, Dec 2 — Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman is optimistic that Malaysia can beat Thailand in the AFF Suzuki Cup semi-final, second-leg clash in Bangkok on Wednesday.

All that Harimau Malaya have to do, he said, was to maintain the style of play they showed in the 0-0 draw in the first-leg tie at the National Stadium, Bukit Jalil, last night.

He pointed out that forwards Norshahrul Idlan Talaha and Mohamadou Sumareh had many chances to score.

“At the same time, I wish to thank the more than 87,000 Harimau Malaya supporters for converging on the stadium to cheer the team on,” he told reporters at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) here today.

Syed Saddiq, who was at KLIA to welcome the national contingent returning from the WorldSkills Asia (WSA) 2018 in Abu Dhabi, said supporters played a key role in spurring the Harimau Malaya on. — Bernama