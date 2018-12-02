Malaysia’s success at WorldSkills Asia is proof of TVET’s competency, says deputy minister

Deputy Human Resource Minister Datuk Mahfuz Omar said the 11 medals Malaysia won at the WorldSkills Asia (WSA) Abu Dhabi 2018 is proof that the nation’s TVET is competent as well as of high quality and expertise. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

SEPANG, Dec 2 — The 11 medals Malaysia won at the WorldSkills Asia (WSA) Abu Dhabi 2018 is proof that the nation’s Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) is competent as well as of high quality and expertise, says Deputy Human Resources Minister Datuk Mahfuz Omar.

He said six of the eight Malaysian participants won medals at the WSA, with three bagging gold medals and another three the silver medals.

“Five of the eight participants were also awarded the Medallion for Excellence, which is also a very good achievement that we can be proud of. Our participation in the WSA is in preparation for the WorldSkills Competition (WSC) 2019 in Kazan, Russia,” he said at the welcoming ceremony for the Malaysian contingent at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) here today.

A total of 17 fields of expertise were contested at the WSA, which involved the participation of 19 countries. Among the areas contested were welding, car painting, refrigeration and air-conditioning.

Meanwhile, 20-year-old Mohamad Ridzuan Wahid, of the Dusun Tua National National Youth Skills Institute and who won gold in car painting, said he would prepare well for next year’s WSC so that he could return with another gold medal. — Bernama