Johor Opposition leader returns opposition room, allowance to state govt

ISKANDAR PUTERI, Dec 2 — Johor opposition leader Datuk Hasni Mohammad announced today that he would be returning the Opposition Leader’s room at Bangunan Sultan Ismail here and the RM3,000 monthly allowance he received during the last six months.

He made the announcement during the debate session at the Johor State Legislative Assembly sitting here, saying that the state government did not practice democracy and transparency as it claimed.

“The Mentri Besar promised that the state government would be democratic, but YB, we will not be democratic and transparent if our roles as opposition is only acknowledged with an Opposition Leader’s room, and the reality is different,” he said.

Hasni who is also Benut state assemblyman said the state government not allowing opposition members to attend the District Action Council Meetings, school events and almost all state government events showed that it failed to practise democracy.

“It is meaningless for us (the opposition) to have an office and paid an allowance, it is better that I return the office and allowance for the last six months,” he said. — Bernama