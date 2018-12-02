Tabung Haji assures depositors’ savings are safe

Lembaga Tabung Haji CEO Datuk Seri Zukri Samat today assured depositors that their savings are safe. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 2 — Lembaga Tabung Haji (TH) Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer Datuk Seri Zukri Samat today assured depositors that their savings are safe.

He said this in response to Bernama’s query on the impact of recent police reports against TH’s former chairman, its former CEOs and senior management staff.

He said the police reports had not impacted its operations.

“It is business as usual for us. Our depositors should trust that Tabung Haji will ensure their deposits are secure,” he added.

Last Friday, TH lodged reports with the Commercial Crime Investigation Department here against its former chairman Datuk Seri Abdul Azeez Abdul Rahim, former CEOs Tan Sri Ismee Ismail and Datuk Seri Johan Abdullah and four senior management staff.

The senior staff are Datuk Adi Azuan (Chief Operating Officer) and Datuk Rozaida Omar (Chief Financial Officer), Hazlina Mohd Khalid (Legal Adviser) and Rifina Md Ariff (Senior General Manager, Corporate Services and Real Estate).

The first report involves Yayasan Tabung Haji’s (YTH) 2017 Programme, where funds totalling over RM22.0 million were alleged to have been disbursed for activities with political inclinations. This contravenes the Memorandum And Articles of Association of YTH.

The trustees of YTH during that time were Abdul Azeez, Ismee, Johan, Adi and Rozaida.

YTH was set up in 2016 to undertake, among others, humanitarian aid and to contribute for the underprivileged, the poor and the needy. TH had contributed RM7.0 million to the programme.

The second report against Ismee, Hazlina and Rifina relates to misrepresentations and withholding of material information involving TH’s 2012 sale of 95 per cent shareholdings in PT TH Indo Plantations held by its two subsidiaries, namely TH Indopalms Sdn Bhd (THI) and TH Indo Industries Sdn Bhd (THII), to PT Borneo Pacific (PT Borneo) for US$910 million.

PT TH Indo Plantations own a total of 83,000 hectares of palm oil estates in Indonesia.

The reports lodged last Friday were the first following internal investigations into past transactions, spearheaded by the new management, since July 2018.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department, Datuk Seri Dr Mujahid Yusof Rawa had yesterday issued a statement reiterating that the government would not compromise on action against anyone involved in the embezzlement of TH’s depositors’ money. — Bernama