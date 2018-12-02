Minister: Agricultural Ministry committed to curb food wastage

Agriculture and Agro-based Industry Minister Salahuddin Ayub said the ministry will carry out a study on introducing food waste law in an effort to curb food wastage and reduce food waste in the country. — Picture by Razak Ghazali

SERDANG, Dec 2 — The Ministry of Agriculture and Agro-based Industry (MOA) will carry out a study on introducing food waste law in an effort to curb food wastage and reduce food waste in the country.

Its minister, Datuk Salahuddin Ayub said the study would involve several other ministries, including the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP).

He said Malaysian wasted a lot of food, especially during festivals.

“This happens especially during Ramadan, hotels or resorts that organise feast or buffet throw away so much food,” he told reporters after the closing of the Malaysian Agriculture, Horticulture and Agro Tourism (MAHA) 2018 exhibition at the Malaysian Agricultural Expo Park (MAEPS), here today.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, when closing he event, said that a law on food waste would be formulated to stop the habit of wasting food in the society.

In another development, Salahuddin said a total of 26 memoranda of understanding (MoU), worth RM2.8 billion, were signed during the MAHA 2018.

“What is more impressive is that we have successfully created 2,083 business potentials through the business matching programme,” he added.

He said 3.2 million people had visited the expo until this morning and expected the number to increase to 3.5 million, as was targeted, by end of the day. — Bernama