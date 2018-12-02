At Perkasa AGM, enraged Ibrahim Ali calls Waythamoorthy a ‘pig’

Perkasa president Datuk Ibrahim Ali gives a speech during the 9th Perkasa Annual General Assembly in Kuala Lumpur December 2, 2018. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 2 — Datuk Ibrahim Ali today called P. Waytha Moorthy a “pig” and urged Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad to sack the minister, whom he accused of being anti-Malay.

The insult was among a slew of allegations and criticism Ibrahim hurled against the former Hindu rights activist at Perkasa’s ninth annual general assembly here.

In an enraged speech, the group’s founder and president called the minister in the prime minister’s department a closet racist who wants to destroy key Malay institutions.

“This Indian Waytha Moorthy who do you think prompted the Indian government to issue a statement and in the statement they said they were concerned by the deaths of women and children,” Ibrahim said.

“There must be a traitor who spread the lie and who else?

“B*bi menteri ni (a bloody pig this minister),” he added.

Waytha Moorthy had come under heavy criticism over a video that showed him accusing the Malaysian government of committing genocide against ethnic Indians when he was in Europe.

That video, however, was purportedly recorded ten years ago. Waytha Moorthy said he had apologised since.

