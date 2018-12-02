Don’t be envious of TAR UC, build your own Rocket varsity, MCA chief tells DAP

Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong addresses delegates during MCA’s 65th AGM in Kuala Lumpur December 2, 2018. — Picture by Razak Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 2 — DAP can build its own university to rival MCA’s Tunku Abdul Rahman University College (TAR UC) if it feels it can do better, Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong said today.

In a pointed dig at Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng, the MCA president said his party will not impede its political nemesis’ wish to have its own higher learning institution, though he found it ridiculous that the DAP secretary-general wanted TAR UC’s alumni association to take over the institution’s management.

“Since he has full confidence in the leaders of the alumni association, he should invite the TAR UC alumni association to manage the institution. He will be able to kill two birds with one stone.

“Don’t you worry, Lim Guan Eng. MCA is broad-minded, we will not attempt to prevent you from setting up your own university,” Wee said during his policy speech at the 65th MCA Annual General Assembly here.

Last Wednesday, Lim said the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government believes in separating education from politics and will not consider providing a grant to TAR UC as long as the institution is owned by MCA.

Wee said if Lim insisted on keeping politics out of education, the latter should establish PH’s tertiary institution as a community-based university and use his ministerial power to provide it with an annual grant so that its tuition fees can be lower than that of TAR UC.

“We are not afraid of competition as long as people from the lower income group can benefit from quality, affordable education,” the Ayer Hitam MP said.

Wee said Lim did not have to threaten MCA by slashing allocations for both TAR UC and Universiti Tunku Abdul Rahman (UTAR).

Lim had announcedin Parliament that the federal government was giving RM5.5 million for TAR UC’s development fund instead of a RM30 million grant to match MCA’s.

“MCA will stand firm on the issue of TAR UC, and will fight to the end.

“No one can alter its history or deny its accomplishments. This is our territory and no one can rob us of TAR UC,” he said.

Wee then accused Lim of being inconsistent after the minister said the government is willing to provide TAR UC with RM30 million in development funds provided the tertiary institution break away from MCA.

“I hope Lim can do some homework instead of spreading false information and misleading the people,” the MCA president said.