Johor rejects any conventions that go against Constitution, says Osman

ISKANDAR PUTERI, Dec 2 — The Johor government not only rejects the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination (ICERD) which is a cause of worry for many people especially the Malays, but also vows to reject any laws which contravene the Federal Constitution and the Johor State Constitution.

Mentri Besar Datuk Osman Sapian said the stand of the Johor government was simple — with the uniqueness and firm foundation of the Federal Constitution, the Malaysian government does not need to ratify ICERD or any international convention which goes against the Federal Constitution.

“To the state government, the ICERD issue is settled. The federal government has also issued a statement that it will not ratify ICERD.

“My request is, do not politicise this issue any more, and ultimately cause disunity among the people,” he said.

Osman was replying to questions from Datuk Samsolbari Jamali (BN-Semarang), Ayub Jamil (Rengit), Datuk Ir Hasni Mohammad (BN-Benut), Hahasri Hashim (BN-Panti) and Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghani (BN-Layang-Layang) who asked at the Johor State Legislative Assembly here today the state government’s stand on efforts to ratify ICERD.

“Even though many countries have signed the ICERD but there are also many other countries which have not ratified it. Ratification simply means agreeing to be bound by it.

“As such, time must be given to study and conduct specific research on ICERD. The study must look at the relevant outcomes, especially in view of the plurality in this country,” he said.

On a separate issue, Osman said in preparation for the monsoon season this year, 669 evacuation centres have been identified in the state to accommodate up to 175,061 people.

Replying to questions from Mohd Izhar Ahmad (PH-Larkin) and Hahasrin Hashim (BN-Panti) on the measures by the government to tackle flood problems in the state, Osman said the Social Welfare Department had placed essential items at 10 disaster storage depots, five mini depots and 69 forward base stores in the state.

He said supplies of rice have also been sent to forward bases on the islands and Orang Asli settlements, including Pulau Aur, Pulau Besar, Pulau Sibu, Pulau Pemanggil and Pulau Tinggi.

“I urge all MPs to also help within the first hours by contributing such items as food to disaster victims, especially those who have to be evacuated to relief centres.

“This is because you are the closest to the community. This is proof of our concern for the disaster-hit communities,” he said.

Osman said the state government was also grateful to the Disaster Management Committees at the district levels which helped during the recent floods and storms.

This included the flood in Kampung Parit Jayos, Sri Medan near Batu Pahat and the flash flood in Kampung Kolam Air near Simpang Renggam, Kluang on November 13 as well as the storm in Kampung Pasir Putih, Pasir Gudang on November 15. — Bernama