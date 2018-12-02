MCA president claims Pakatan leading Malaysians astray on path to happiness

Datuk Seri Liow Tiong Lai, Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong and other party leaders applaud during MCA’s 65th AGM in Kuala Lumpur December 2, 2018. — Picture by Razak Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 2 — The Pakatan Harapan (PH) government is leading Malaysians on a “wild goose chase” and causing them great hardship instead of the promised better life without Barisan Nasional (BN), Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong said today.

The MCA president claimed that the four-party coalition had lost direction just half a year after defeating BN in the 14th general election (GE14) and was now an impediment to Malaysians who were seeking a better life.

“Before the general election, Pakatan Harapan convinced the people that they were full of ideas but they have been making many wrong turns and leading the people on a wild goose chase.

“People had hoped for a brand-new path but the government pointed them to the existing path instead and wasted their time by using a longer route,” the Ayer Hitam MP said in his policy speech at the party’s 65th annual general meeting here.

Wee claimed the ruling coalition has been treating Malaysians as betting chips when citizens are relying on the government for a better future.

“Since Pakatan is now so lost, it should not be a stumbling block to people’s pursuit of happiness,” he said.

He stressed that although MCA had lost in the elections, the party is teeming with ideas that can lead Malaysians to a “bright future”.

“We have ideas and we have ways, we will lead the people to a bright future,” he said to cheers from delegates in the hall.

Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong addresses delegates during MCA’s 65th AGM in Kuala Lumpur December 2, 2018. — Picture by Razak Ghazali

Wee mocked PH as a machine that only knows how to win elections, but was now struggling to run the country. To support his assertion, he pointed to Bursa Malaysia’s gloomy performance and the depreciating ringgit six months after the coalition’s electoral victory.

“Half a year is gone and our pockets are now empty, but Lim, the accountant, has yet to prove his ability.

“They rule the country with empty promises and empty words,” he said, in reference to Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng.

Wee urged MCA members to talk to Malaysians more and find out their sentiments and thoughts about the country’s direction, saying the party would be able to use it as leverage for their return to mainstream politics.

“Once we can get in tune with their concerns and thoughts on the economy, we can speak on behalf of the people and strike a chord with them,” he said.