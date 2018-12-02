Zuraida: Ministry drawing up law for construction of houses of worship

The minister said an exercise would be carried out to register existing houses of worship and their locations. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 2 — The Housing and Local Government Ministry is drawing up a law to make compulsory for approval to be obtained for construction of houses of worship.

Its minister, Zuraida Kamaruddin, said an exercise would be carried out to register existing houses of worship and their location.

“If they are located at sites that do not belong to them, we will advise them to move to other location,” he told the media after opening of the 25th annual general meeting of the Malaysian Islamic Chamber of Commerce (DPIM) here today.

Zuraida, who is also Ampang Member of Parliament, said there should be procedures for construction of houses of worship. — Bernama