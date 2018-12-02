Trump says hopes to meet N. Korea’s Kim in January or February

North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un shakes hands with US President Donald Trump at the start of their historic US-North Korea summit, at the Capella Hotel on Sentosa island in Singapore on June 12, 2018. — Reuters pic

WASHINGTON, Dec 2 — US President Donald Trump said yesterday he hoped to organise a second summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in early 2019, perhaps as soon as January or February.

Trump told reporters traveling home to Washington with him aboard Air Force One from Argentina that “three sites” were in consideration for the meeting, a follow-up to their historic summit in Singapore in June.

When asked about a future meeting, Trump said: “I think we’re going to do one fairly (soon) — into January, February, I think.”

Trump had been in Buenos Aires for the Group of 20 summit. — AFP