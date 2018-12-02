Situation back to normal at Subang temple

General view of the Sri Maha Mariamman Devasthanam temple in Putra Heights November 26, 2018. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

SUBANG JAYA, Dec 2 — A week has passed since the fracas at the Sri Maha Mariamman Devasthanam temple in USJ 25, Putra Heights here, but the police are still tightly monitoring the area.

A survey by Bernama saw a police team, comprising traffic policemen and personnel from the Federal Reserve Unit (FRU) still stationed in the vicinity to maintain public order.

The location still attracts local media practitioners who continue to “keep-watch’ in the area for any slight turn of events.

Since the fracas last Monday morning, the temple has received visits from various quarters, including Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun ,who went there at 3.50pm yesterday.

At 10am today, the temple management received a visit from Gerakan president Datuk Dominic Lau.

Lau, when met by reporters, said he hoped the people would always maintain unity among the multiracial community in the country.

“Unity is the country’s goal, with provision on religious freedom also enshrined in Article 11 of the Federal Constitution," he said.

He expressed his appreciation to security personnel on duty and hoped firefighter Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim, from the Subang Jaya Fire and Rescue Station Emergency Medical and Rescue Service (EMRS) Unit, who was seriously injured in the incident and undergoing treatment at the National Heart Institute (IJN), would recover from his injuries soon.

It is learned that Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin is scheduled to go there this evening.

The fracas at the temple, stirred over the relocation of the 100-year-old temple, resulted in several security personnel and bystanders to be injured, as well as damage to several vehicles and business premises.

The situation now was reported back to normal with Hindus going to the temple to perform their prayers and religious rituals. — Bernama