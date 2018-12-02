In tearful speech, Liow tells ethnic Chinese ‘you still have MCA’

An emotional Datuk Seri Liow Tiong Lai addresses delegates during MCA’s 65th AGM in Kuala Lumpur December 2, 2018. — Picture by Razak Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 2 — Chinese Malaysians should not forget that MCA has always fought to protect the community’s rights and dignity and will continue to do so even though it is no longer in government, its outgoing president said at the party’s 65th annual general meeting today.

In an emotional message, a teary-eyed Datuk Seri Liow Tiong Lai expressed his hope that the once-mighty MCA will be able to return to mainstream politics within a targeted 10 years, even as the Chinese party readies to vote later today on whether to remain or leave the Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition of which it is a founding member.

“MCA’s future and the continuous progress and deepening of its reform lies with all of you here.

“As for the Chinese community, which is facing a tough and challenging future, I have this to say: When you realise that nobody in the ruling coalition is taking Chinese rights and dignity seriously anymore, please do not forget, you still have MCA,” the visibly emotional former minister said in his speech to loud applause from delegates.

He urged the new MCA leadership — helmed by the party’s sole surviving MP Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong — to learn from past experiences and ensure its reforms will be accepted by the ethnic Chinese community, which will be translated into votes at the next GE due in five years.

Party leaders applaud Datuk Seri Liow Tiong Lai during MCA’s 65th AGM in Kuala Lumpur December 2, 2018. — Picture by Razak Ghazali

MORE TO COME