Azizulhasni secures bronze medal in World Cup

File picture shows Azizulhasni Awang looking at his opponent in action in the Elite Men's 200 Meters Event at the Asian Bike Race (ATC) 2018 at the National Velodrome in Nilai, February 19, 2018. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 2 — Malaysian track cycling ace Mohd Azizulhasni Awang finally ended his medal drought by winning the bronze in the third leg of 2018 UCI Track Cycling World Cup in Berlin, Germany on Saturday (Sunday in Malaysia).

The 2018 Asian Games gold medallist who failed to secure any medal finish in two previous world cup meeting in France and Canada, proved his worth by finishing third behind Matthijs Buchli of the Netherlands and Matthew Glaetzer of Australia in the men’s keirin event in the tournament held at Berlin Velodrom, according to the International Cycling Union (UCI) website;www.uci.ch.

Earlier, Mohd Azizulhasni, who teamed with Muhammad Shah Firdaus Sahrom and Muhammad Fadhil Mohd Zonis failed to qualify to the semi-finals in the men’s team sprint event by finishing in 13th place out of 15 team on Friday (Saturday in Malaysia).

The UCI Track Cycling World Cup is the tournament for the riders to accumulate points for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics Games.

The final leg of for the 2018 season will be held in London, United Kingdom from Dec 14-16. — Bernama