Ahead of quit/stay BN vote, MCA chief admits party didn’t work hard enough

Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong addresses delegates during MCA’s 65th AGM in Kuala Lumpur December 2, 2018. — Picture by Razak Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 2 — The Barisan Nasional (BN) leaders had grown arrogant, lacked integrity and failed to listen to voters ahead of GE14, but MCA members must still think carefully about their future, Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong said at the party’s 65th annual general meeting today, where a referendum will be made on whether the Chinese component will remain or leave the former ruling coalition.

The MCA president acknowledged there is a power imbalance in the BN, which he admitted was due to shortcomings from fellow party leaders, and which resulted in their electoral defeat.

“Indeed, MCA did not work hard enough and we have many shortcomings. Barisan leaders lacked integrity while those in power had grown arrogant. For this, voters have loudly told us we have erred through the ballot.

“Therefore we must accept their decision, we must listen, and we must reflect on our mistakes,” he said during his policy speech at Wisma MCA here.

This is MCA’s first AGM as an Opposition party since the BN’s unprecedented defeat in the May 9 general election. The coalition that once had 13 components has shrunk to just three.

Wee noted the party will be taking a vote later on to decide whether to stay with the BN or forge its own path going forward, and asked members to deliberate carefully.

“In this crucial moment of an uncertain political situation, we must not make such a decision in haste. We will not be setting limits or raise defence. I hope that no matter what the outcome is, we will shoulder it together.

“This is also the perfect chance for us to reexamine MCA and ask ourselves, what kind of MCA do we want,” he said.

It is understood the debate will take place behind closed-doors.

In the meantime, Wee said MCA would apply strategies derived from the recent Taiwan’s local election to reinvigorate and rebuild itself following the party’s heavy defeat in the recent general election.

The party had recently sent a team to Taiwan to observe its election and particularly Han Kuo-yu’s campaign trail in Kaohsiung, and were impressed with the latter’s landslide victory for the Kuomintang through the mastery of the people’s language.

“While we cannot copy Han’s strategies blindly, there are definitely some lessons we can learn from.

“To apply the Han wave in the current political situation in our country and to write a new chapter for MCA, we can take three actions,” Wee said.

The three measures revealed were, to be fluent in economic discourse and get closer to the people; creating values to activate a constituency; and nurturing new talents and deepen transformation.

