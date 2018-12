Employees work at an assembly line of a company producing solar panel components in Jiujiang, Jiangxi province, March 16, 2018. — Reuters pic

BUENOS AIRES, Dec 2 — China’s Vice Commerce Minister Wang Shouwen said yesterday the United States had revoked a plan to raise tariffs on certain Chinese goods to 25 per cent on January 1, following a meeting between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

China and the United States also decided to not impose new tariffs on other products, Wang said after the meeting, which took place on the sidelines of a G20 summit in Buenos Aires. — Reuters