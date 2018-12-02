Report: Teen girl dies from injuries three days after attempted rape

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 2 — A 14-year-old girl fought to defend herself from being raped by a man said to be her neighbour on an island off Semporna in Sabah earlier this week, but has succumbed to her injuries, The Sunday Star reported today.

The victim, identified as Armalin Julmin, died after suffering severe blood loss from two head injuries in the attack that took place at around 2.30pm last Wednesday.

Armalin’s family members found her in a semi-conscious state at their home on Pulau Pondohan Patir on the east coast of Sabah before she was rushed to hospital on the mainland a few hours later, the weekend edition of The Star daily reported.

She had been treated for two head wounds measuring 13cm and 12cm as a result of being hit by a blunt object.

After receiving treatment, Amarlin was allowed to return home, but she died at 11.30pm the same day.

Semporna police Chief Superintendent Peter Umbas was cited as saying a 29-year-old suspect, believed to be the victim’s neighbour, was arrested when he turned up at the police station last Thursday afternoon, after being accused of killing Armalin.

Police have recovered a machete and a broken stick from the crime scene, which may have been used in the attack.

The case is now being investigated for murder, and the victim’s father and an aunt have also been taken in for questioning.

“We are questioning the relatives and the suspect to ascertain what actually happened,” the paper quoted him as saying.