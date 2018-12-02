Man City extend lead at top, Palace end winless run

Manchester City’s Raheem Sterling shoots at goal against AFC Bournemouth in Etihad Stadium, Manchester, December 1, 2018. — Reuters pic

LONDON, Dec 2 — Manchester City overcame a spirited Bournemouth side 3-1 yesterday to maintain their unbeaten streak and extend their lead at the top of the Premier League to five points.

Crystal Palace beat Burnley 2-0 to end a run of eight matches without a win and there were victories for Leicester City, West Ham United and Brighton & Hove Albion.

Manchester City were without the likes of Sergio Aguero, Kevin de Bruyne and Riyad Mahrez at the Etihad but took the lead against Bournemouth after 16 minutes when Bernardo Silva fired in.

The visitors went into halftime level, however, thanks to a header from in-form England striker Callum Wilson.

Their hopes of producing a stunning upset were dashed as the champions struck back through Raheem Sterling and Ilkay Guendogan and City moved clear of second-placed Liverpool ahead of their derby match against Everton today.

Huddersfield Town looked set to continue their recent upturn in form by scoring after 58 seconds at home to Brighton, Mathias Jorgensen heading in the fastest goal of the Premier League season.

However, the hosts were reduced to 10 men after half an hour when Steve Mounie was sent off for a high challenge and Brighton took full advantage with goals by Shane Duffy and Florin Andone.

Palace leapt above Huddersfield in the standings by beating Burnley at Selhurst Park to lift the pressure on manager Roy Hodgson.

Strikes in each half from James McArthur and Andros Townsend were Palace’s first goals from open play at home all season. Burnley remained in the relegation zone having slipped down to 18th after Cardiff City’s 2-1 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers on Friday.

Leicester recorded their first home win in the league since September with a comfortable 2-0 victory over Watford.

Jamie Vardy opened the scoring with a penalty after 12 minutes before James Maddison netted a brilliant volley to move Leicester up to seventh.

West Ham striker Javier Hernandez scored twice and Felipe Anderson grabbed another as the London side won 3-0 win at Newcastle United, halting the recent momentum of Rafa Benitez’s side.

Manchester United travel to Southampton in the day’s late kickoff. — Reuters