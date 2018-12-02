Holiday selection: Large-formats speak volumes on the world of fashion

Chanel: The Karl Lagerfeld Campaigns. — Courtesy of Abrams Books

PARIS, Dec 2 — Photographs, archive documents, sketches, campaigns: these coffee-table books will enable enthusiasts, both novice and expert, to rediscover 50 years of the world of fashion and the models, designers and photographers, who left a mark on their era. Presented in luxurious cases, these lavish volumes are an ideal gift for anyone with a passion for ready-to-wear and haute couture.

Chanel: The Karl Lagerfeld Campaigns

This is the first ever work on Karl Lagerfeld's campaigns for the rue Cambon fashion house. As Chanel's artistic director and photographer, the renowned German designer took charge of visuals for a multitude of ready-to-wear and haute couture collections for the French brand, while immortalizing such iconic models as Ines de la Fressange, Kate Moss, and Kristen Stewart. Looking back on three decades of campaigns, this volume features over 600 beautifully printed photographs, from 1987 to the present day, along with a preface by Patrick Mauriès. Published by Abrams Books for North America, Thames & Hudson for the UK.

Price: US$80/£55

> Website: www.abramsbooks.com, www.thamesandhudson.com

Kate by Mario Sorrenti

Phaidon has caused quite a stir with "Kate by Mario Sorrenti": a series of intimate portraits of a young and undiscovered Kate Moss, taken in the early 1990s by her then-boyfriend, Italian Mario Sorrenti. These never-before-published images not only highlight the talents of the famous Italian photographer, but also the charisma and singular beauty of one of the leading fashion icons of her generation.

> Price: US$100/£79.95

> Website: www.phaidon.com.

Kenzo Takada

ACC Art Books is offering this work on the famous Japanese designer Kenzo Takada, who founded the eponymous brand in the early 1970s. Written by Kazuko Masui, a longstanding friend of the designer, the book looks back on more than four decades of Kenzo's creative output with hundreds of his sketches, as well as photographs from runway shows and reproductions of handwritten letters. Superbly illustrated throughout, the book offers a chance to discover one of the world's most renowned designers, and to learn more about the development of an iconic brand.

> Price: US$75/ £55 (out February 1, 2019)

> Website: www.accartbooks.com.

— AFP Relaxnews