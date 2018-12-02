How the Malay Mail changed my life — Dharm Navaratnam

DECEMBER 2 — The Malay Mail ... I have fond memories of this tabloid and plenty to be thankful for as well

When I was young the Malay Mail, available as an afternoon edition paper, always carried the latest sports news as well as late breaking news.

When my father came home from the office, he would have copies of the Star and the Malay Mail with him while The New Straits Times was always delivered to the house.

My brothers and I would always fight to get the Malay Mail so that we could read the latest sports news. The comics were also the best in the Malay Mail.

On Saturdays, being a half day for work, the Malay Mail wouldn’t be delivered to Dad’s office before he left work. Saturdays were also the day that we boys usually had some activity — either in school or in the city area.

I remember Dad would often pick us up and on the way home, would stop at a small mamak shop somewhere in the vicinity of Lebuh Ampang. The shop was located at the traffic lights and Dad would slow down, pull over, yell out “Mail” and the news-stand owner would run over to the car and pass him a copy of the Malay Mail after Dad passed him 50 sen (if I remember the price correctly). More often than not, this was done without stopping unless the traffic lights were red.

There was one time, where Dad was in an exceptionally good mood, and he slowed down at the traffic lights, yelled “Mail” and the news-stand guy came running with the paper. This time though, Dad was cheeky and instead of giving the newspaper vendor the money, he placed it on the roof of the car. The lights were green and Dad couldn’t stop.

The vendor grabbed at the money and not to be outdone, placed the paper on the roof of the moving car!! Fortunately Dad was able to grab the paper with one hand and we all had a good laugh.

It still brings a smile to my face but I guess you had to be there.

In late 1985, a number of Taylor’s College students were affected by a “pre-selection process” that meant we would not be able to continue our university education in Australia even though the examination results were not out yet.

A few friends and I approached the Malay Mail Hotline and they highlighted our plight. In fact we made the headlines the very next day!!

The issue went on for about two weeks and during that time, we made appeals via the Australian High Commission in KL. As the de facto spokesman for the affected students, I was featured in the Malay Mail a number of times in that period.

It was thanks to this paper and journalists like Fabian Dawson and Theresa Manavalan, who covered our issue, that the Aussie government reversed their pre selection process and allowed us to gain entry to university based on the results of our South Australian Matriculation. So indeed, I do owe a lot to the Malay Mail.

But yes, newsprint seems to be dying off everywhere and the Malay Mail is just another casualty of the times. I hardly read physical newspapers anymore, if ever, much preferring to get my news online.

I will continue to do so and the Malay Mail is one of the online portals that I read several times a day....

Thanks for being an important part of my childhood and youth and all the best as you go fully digital, Malay Mail.

