Police open four investigation papers under Sedition Act on Subang temple riot

Several car wreckages were torched by the protesters that gathered near the Sri Maha Mariamman Devasthanam temple compound as the protest enters its second day November 27, 2018. — Picture by Hari Anggara

SHAH ALAM, Dec 2 — The police have opened four investigation papers (IP) under the Sedition Act 1948 in connection to the rioting incidents at the Sri Maha Mariamman Devasthanam temple in USJ 25 near here, earlier this week.

Selangor police chief Datuk Mazlan Mansor in a statement here yesterday said the IPs were opened after four police reports were lodged following the spread of alleged seditious news relating to the incidents on social media.

“The police also arrested the administrator of the Papagomo blog site, whose real name is Wan Muhammad Azri Wan Deris at 1pm at the Sepang Police Headquarters,” he said.

Mazlan warned that stern action would be taken against any party that deliberately tried to create discord among the country’s multiracial society

“Police reports will be filed and further investigations will be carried out on those involved,” he said.

The incidents which occurred early Monday and Tuesday following a dispute over the relocation of the temple, also resulted in severe injuries to fireman Mohd Adib Mohd Kassim, who is currently being treated at the National Heart Institute.

The incidents also caused injuries to several security personnel as well as members of the public, besides the destruction of several vehicles and business premises as well as disruption of public order. — Bernama