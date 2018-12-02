Will the next Sabah PKR chairman be an Anwar loyalist or the majority’s choice?

Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim speaks at the PKR National Congress 2018 in Shah Alam November 17, 2018. ― Picture by Azinuddin Ghazali

KOTA KINABALU, Dec 2 — When PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim appoints the party’s state committee chairman, some say he will be forced to choose between loyalty and the majority’s choice.

Sabah PKR is no stranger to power tussles, but the latest drama is a little different as the position is more coveted now that PKR is part of the ruling government.

Two people are seen as the main contenders for the post: Incumbent chairman since 2016 Datuk Christina Liew and PKR’s division chief for Tawau Datuk Kong Hong Ming.

“Liew has been Anwar’s general for years, holding the fort as deputy chairman until former chairman Datuk Seri Lajim Ukin quit in 2016. Liew has been maintaining a close relationship with Datuk Seri Wan Azizah all these years and is seen as an ally to Anwar’s family,” said a political observer, referring to former PKR president and Anwar’s wife, Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail.

“But some members and component parties within Pakatan Harapan as well as the Opposition do not take her seriously, she is not seen as a strong leader who can galvanise party support,” he added.

Among the often heard complaints includes Liew’s purported tendency to make decisions without consulting the other division chiefs and party leaders outside of her circle.

But still, Liew seems to be more than likely to retain the post given her close relationship with Dr Wan Azizah and alliance with Anwar.

“The fact that she is deputy chief minister, state tourism, culture and environment minister as well as a state assemblyman and member of Parliament could weigh for or against her — depending on how Anwar thinks.

“She is also close to Shafie who has given her a lot of opportunities under the new government and that might not work in her favour when it comes to Anwar,” said the observer, referring to Chief Minister Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal.

Liew’s rival Kong was once appointed PKR deputy chairman in 2009 by Anwar himself, replacing Liew, and that irked her enough to quit her post in the party’s supreme council.

Since then, Kong is seen as being PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Azmin Ali’s ally along with Sepanggar division chief Dr Roland Chia and Kudat PKR chief Rahimah Majid whose dislike of Liew is no secret.

Kong is also said to have the support of 16 out of 26 of the divisions — almost a two-third majority — after the chiefs met recently, a meeting which Liew claimed to have been unaware of.

According to Rahimah, the meeting was made known in a WhatsApp group between all the members, and was to decide on names for the new state committee which would then be forwarded to Anwar.

“She knew about the meeting. She was definitely invited to it. I’m not sure why she did not attend,” said a PKR leader who did not want to be named.

Earlier this week, Liew said that she was not paying much attention to talk of her being ousted, and that she would leave it up to the party president to decide her fate, causing some concern among local leaders as to the state’s autonomy from the central leadership.

Rahimah, the only state elected party leader, said that the party leadership had agreed to give Sabah and Sarawak autonomy over decisions, and that leaving the appointment of the state chief to the president was not in spirit with that decision.

“According to our constitution, the prerogative is with the president to nominate the chairman — that is clear — but there is another provision, and that is for him to consult with all the division leaders. Only after that can he make a sound decision, taking into consideration the division leaders’ choice and our right to self-determination,” said the PKR leader.

“I believe the president knows Sabah and has experience in how we work. He will consider all aspects for the long-term good. He should use the local leaders’ voices as guidance.”

When asked whether there will be repercussions should the president decide to go against the majority, the PKR leader said there will definitely be “consequences” that will affect the party in the long run.

“At the end of the day, it is his prerogative and everyone has to accept it. But will the party suffer in the long run? Maybe,” he said.