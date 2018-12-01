Bintulu Resident’s Office denies sabotaging Dr M’s airport welcoming party

The Bintulu Resident’s Office (RO) has categorically denied the allegation that it has barred people from entering the Bintulu Airport VIP room to welcome the arrival of Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad late this afternoon. ― Picture by Razak Ghazali

KUCHING, Dec 1 — The Bintulu Resident’s Office (RO) has categorically denied the allegation that it has barred people from entering the Bintulu Airport VIP room to welcome the arrival of Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad late this afternoon.

“The VIP room is under the jurisdiction of Malaysia Airport Berhad (MAB) of which the security access is controlled by them,” it said in a statement when rebutting Sarawak DAP chairman Chong Chieng Jen’s allegation.

It said that the state government welcomes Dr Mahathir to Sarawak and it has actually provided all the necessary assistance and logistics to facilitate his visit.

Chong, who is also the Deputy Minister of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs, had claimed that the RO had instructed the police to stop people from entering the VIP room when the prime minister arrived.

He also said the state government had given instructions to ban supporters from receiving Dr Mahathir at the Bintulu Airport, claiming that it was an act of sabotage to give a negative impression of Dr Mahathir’s presence in the state and that he was not welcomed and supported in Bintulu.

Dr Mahathir is in Bintulu to launch Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) Sarawak chapter tonight.