US President Donald Trump arrives for the G20 leaders summit in Buenos Aires, Argentina November 30, 2018. — Reuters pic

BUENOS AIRES, Dec 1 — President Donald Trump cancelled a news conference at the G20 summit in Buenos Aires today following the death of former President George H.W. Bush.

“We will wait until after the funeral to have a press conference,” Trump said in a tweet. The former president’s funeral arrangements have yet to be made, according to Bush’s spokesman. — Reuters