Hawker licence renewal fee in Negri Sembilan to be abolished

SEREMBAN, Dec 1 — The Negri Sembilan state government will abolish renewal fees for hawker licenses beginning next year.

State Public Utilities and Infrastructure Action Committee chairman Teo Kok Seong said the abolition would result in a decrease of about RM700,000 in annual income for local authorities throughout the state.

He said more than 5,000 hawkers throughout Negri Sembilan are set to benefit through the initiative, in line with the state government’s aspiration to reduce the people’s burden.

“Although the state government has decided to abolish the licence renewal fee, the application to renew the licence still has to be made every year, only they will not be charged for it,” he said after a visit to the Seremban Market here today. — Bernama