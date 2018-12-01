Dr Mahathir launches Sarawak Bersatu

Dr Mahathir (third from left) attends the launch of Bersatu Sarawak at Dewan Suarah in Bintulu, Sarawak, December 1, 2018. — Bernama pic

BINTULU, Dec 1 — Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad tonight launched Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) Sarawak at the Bintulu Civic Centre.

Dr Mahathir said he was amazed by the attendance which certainly showed the people of Sarawak wanted Bersatu to come to the state.

Dr Mahathir was accompanied by his wife Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohd Ali. Among the Bersatu leaders present were deputy president Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir, vice president Datuk Abdul Rashid Ansari, secretary-general Senator Datuk Marzuki Yahya, Women’s wing chief Datuk Seri Rina Harun and Supreme Council member and Sarawak Bersatu coordinator Datuk Seri Mohd Reduan Yusuf.

Mahathir is also chairman of the federal ruling coalition Pakatan Harapan, which is made up of Bersatu, DAP, PKR and Amanah, as well as chairman of Bersatu.

This is Dr Mahathir’s first visit to the oil and gas town of Bintulu since he assumed the prime ministership for the second time after the 14th general election on May 9.

He is scheduled to depart for the federal capital tomorrow morning. — Bernama