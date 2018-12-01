Man who broke into house, molested girl in Kulim nabbed

Police have arrested a man suspected to have broken into a house and molested a girl in a housing estate in Kulim last night. — Reuters pic

ALOR SETAR, Dec 1 — Police have arrested a man suspected to have broken into a house and molested a girl in a housing estate in Kulim last night.

Kulim police chief Supt Ahmad Nasir Jaafar said in the 3am incident, the victim was sleeping together with three of her girlfriends, when two men, in their 20s, entered her room.

“The room was lit at the time, one of the suspects molested her before grabbing her laptop computer and motorcycle before they made their escape.

“The victim knew one of the suspects as he had once worked with her father as a contract worker,” he said in a statement.

He said following a police report lodged by the victim, police picked up the suspect at 9.45pm the same day when he went to her house to discuss the matter with her family.

Police were looking for the other suspect, he added.

In Bukit Mertajam, a 26-year-old salesman for lodging a false police report that he was robbed of RM8,000 and injured at house in Taman Sri Rambai here on Thursday.

He said police investigations found the suspect made up the story so that he could keep the money which belonged to an illegal betting syndicate. — Bernama