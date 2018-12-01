Assault of firefighter first ever in Fire and Rescue Dept history, says former D-G

Sultan Nazrin Shah (4th right) visits Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim in the hospital. — Foto Bernama

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 1 — Former Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) director-general Datuk Dr Soh Chai Hock described the assault of firefighter Muhammad Adib in the riot at the Sri Maha Mariamman Temple in USJ 25 near Subang Jaya on Tuesday, as the first such case in the history of the department.

Soh who was with JBPM for 36 years said such incidents had never happened during his tenure.

“I’m now 74 years old, no firemen had been beaten up this way. This is probably because they (the rioters) do not understand our work.

“Our job is not to fight with people but to put out fires, to protect property and life and to carry out humanitarian services,” he told reporters after visiting Muhammad Adib at IJN here today.

Soh also expressed sympathy to the firefighter and hoped the police would take firm action against the rioters who injured him.

“Those involved should be brought to justice and to face the necessary punishment,” he said.

In the early morning incident, Muhammad Adib who was on duty, was believed to have been beaten up by a group of rioters during a fire-fighting operation in front of the temple. — Bernama