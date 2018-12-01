Contractor dies after fall from sixth floor of PKNS building in Kuala Selangor

SHAH ALAM, Dec 1 — An air-conditioning contractor died after falling from the sixth floor of the Selangor State Development Corporation (PKNS) building in Kuala Selangor, near here this morning.

Kuala Selangor district police chief Supt Md Asri A Wahab said in the 10.30am incident, the victim known as Gan Han Boon, 40, was found lying prone and bleeding outside the main lobby of the building, believed to have fallen.

“The victim died at the scene and the body was sent to the Tanjong Karang Hospital for post-mortem,” he said in a statement here today.

According to Md Asri prior to the incident the victim was repairing air-conditioning units at the sixth-floor of the building.

He said the post-mortem result found the victim died due to severe injuries following fall from height and the case has been classified as sudden death. — Bernama